New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The Delhi Police has arrested one of the most wanted criminals in the national capital, who is an associate of the notorious Sonu Dariyapur gang, the officials said on Thursday.

Amit Kumar was arrested by the police on Thursday with several arms and ammunition.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Holds Meeting With London Lord Mayor Michael Mainelli (See Pic).

According to the police, one semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with 5 live cartridges has been recovered from the possession of Amit Kumar.

"Team of special cell/NDR led by Inspector Shiv Kumar arrested wanted gangster Amit Kumar, an active associate of Satyawan alias Sonu Dariyapur gang. One semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with 5 live cartridges recovered," the Delhi Police said.

Also Read | Delhi: Woman Sustains Minor Injuries After Iron Pipe Falls on Scooter From Subhash Nagar Metro Station (Watch Video).

The officials further said that a case under relevant provisions of the law has been registered against Amit Kumar at Special Cell PS.

Sonu Dariyarpur, who was involved in a shootout in which three persons, including an assistant sub-inspector and a "gangster" were killed in April, 2017, was arrested in September of the same year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)