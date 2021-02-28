Kohima, Feb 28 (PTI) Nagalands COVID-19 tally rose to 12,200 on Sunday with the detection of one more new case, while three persons recuperated, decreasing the number of active patients to seven, a health official said.

"One +ve case of #COVID-19 reported today at Kohima. 3 +ve patients of COVID-19 have recovered," Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

As many as 11,949 patients in the state have recovered from coronavirus, he said.

The recovery rate in the state has increased to 97.94 per cent on Sunday compared to 97.93 per cent on Saturday, he said.

Ninty-one people have succumbed to the infection, with 10 of them having comorbidities, while 153 people afflicted with coronavirus have migrated to other states, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 1,30,265 samples for COVID-19, including 74,764 through RT-PCR, 37,346 through TrueNat and 18,155 through Rapid Antigen Test methods, he said.

