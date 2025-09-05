New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): One person was injured after the wall of a house in the Greater Kailash-1 area in South Delhi collapsed on Friday morning.

More details are still awaited.

Also Read | Kerala Congress' 'Bihar and Bidis' Statement After GST Overhaul Sparks Controversy, NDA Says 'Real Character of Party Exposed'; Post Deleted After Backlash.

On Thursday, a portion of the flyover on the National Highway 44 collapsed in the national capital, following heavy rainfall in the region.

Earlier on August 29, a dilapidated house collapsed in the Mandawali area of East Delhi's Patparganj Assembly constituency on Friday, trapping three children under the debris.

Also Read | Eid Milad Un Nabi 2025: PM Narendra Modi Conveys Greetings on Birth Anniversary of Prophet Muhammad; Wishes for Peace, Well-Being of Society.

According to reports, the children were passing through a lane when the structure gave way.

Locals swiftly rescued the children from the rubble and rushed them to a nearby hospital. One of the children is said to be in critical condition, while the other two are receiving treatment.

Delhi Police, and fire department officials reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation to ensure no one else was trapped under the debris. Authorities confirmed that the house was uninhabited due to its poor condition. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)