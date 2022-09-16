New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The Defence ministry has launched an online portal for filing applications for Raksha Mantri's Awards for Excellence in defence and aerospace sector for the year 2021-22, an official statement issued on Friday said.

The objective of Raksha Mantri's Awards, managed by the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) under the Department of Defence Production (DDP) is to give further boost to the government's 'Make in India' initiative, it said.

"The ministry of defence has launched an online portal for filing applications for Raksha Mantri's Awards for Excellence in Defence and Aerospace Sector 2021-22 today," the ministry said in a statement.

This initiative will facilitate widening of industrial base in the defence and aerospace sector, identify "hidden gems" from private industries, especially from the MSME/start-up segments and promote them as role models for others, it added.

Applications for awards under various categories will be accepted only through the portal (https://rmawards.ddpmod.gov.in/) and the processing of applications for the awards will also be done online. Last date of filing online applications is September 29, it said.

The RM Award Cell of DGQA will be managing the portal and the helpline facility. The awards for the year 2021-22 will be presented during DEFEXPO-22, scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from October 18-22.

