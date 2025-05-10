The Indian Army shared a video today, May 10, as part of its Operation Sindoor and said that they pulverised terrorist launchpads near the line of control (LoC). Sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Army said that they responded to Pakistan's drone strikes, which were aimed at multiple cities in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab on the night of May 8 and 9. The Army said that they conducted a coordinated fire assault on terrorist launchpads near LoC and razed them to cinders. "The terrorist launchpads, located close to the Line of Control, were a hub for planning and executing terror attacks against Indian civilians and security forces in the past," the post read. The post also said that the Indian Army's swift and decisive action dealt a significant blow to terrorist infrastructure and capabilities. India Slams 'Malicious' Misinformation Campaign by Pakistan, Debunks Fake News of Indian S-400 System's Destruction (Watch Video).

Army Conducts Fire Assault on Terrorist Launchpads Near LoC

OPERATION SINDOOR Indian Army Pulverizes Terrorist Launchpads As a response to Pakistan's misadventures of attempted drone strikes on the night of 08 and 09 May 2025 in multiple cities of Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab, the #Indian Army conducted a coordinated fire assault on… pic.twitter.com/2i5xa3K7uk — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 10, 2025

