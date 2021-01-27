Kalyani(WB), Jan 27 (PTI) The Out Patient Department (OPD) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kalyani in West Bengal's Nadia district started functioning in a limited way from Wednesday, a top official of the health facility said.

AIIMS, Kalyani, Executive Director, Ramji Singh said that doctors attended to 30 patients at the OPD on Wednesday.

Singh said limited OPD facility is now available for the departments of Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Opthalmology, ENT, Psychiatry and Dermatology.

He said that patients would have to take appointment in advance for OPD consultation. The institute has developed an app AIIMS Kalyani Swasthya - for registration besides they can call phone numbers (09477717030 and 033-29516005) for appointment.

The app 'AIIMS Kalyani Swasthya' is now available at Google Play store.

The advance registration system for OPD consultation has been adopted for the safety, security of the campus and for patients too, as the construction work is still going on, Singh said.

According to a press release by AIIMS, Kalyani, currently 100 appointments will be given per day for OPD consultations on first come basis. The OPD will remain close on Saturday, Sunday and Central government holidays and the time of OPD registration is 8 am to 11 am.

The Indoor Patient Department (IPD) service of AIIMS, Kalyani will most probably start in September 2021 with 300 beds, Singh said.

The AIIMS, Kalyani is being developed on 197 acres of land at Kalyani's Bashantapur area in Nadia district and the project cost is Rs 1,200 crore.

The Central government has set a target to serve the patients of West Bengal and North East India here. A Dharmasala has been developed for the lodging of patient parties with an accommodation facility of 156 persons, he added.

