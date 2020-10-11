Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) The government must allow places of worship of all communities to open amid the coronavirus- induced lockdown, especially mosques so that Friday prayers can be held, an MNS minorities wing functionary said on Sunday.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena secretary Altaf Khan said the MVA government was opening bars and restaurants and other such establishments as part of its "unlock" process, but was ignoring places of worship since the functioning of the former brought revenue to state coffers.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: Man Flashes Private Parts at Two Women Near Vidyavihar Railway Station, Arrested.

The Uddhav Thackeray government should know faith is equally important to people, Khan said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)