Itanagar, Mar 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday called upon the leaders of the Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) to cleanse its election process from "corruption".

Speaking at the inaugural session of the inter-tribe festival, organised by the apex students' body of the state, Khandu said corruption is one of the major hurdles in the functioning of any organisation.

"You may be aware that we have upgraded the erstwhile Special Investigation Cell (SIC) to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), giving it more teeth to deal with corruption in the state. But you must also know that corruption is not confined to government and its employees," he said.

Khandu said that in line with the state government's commitment to check corruption through reforms like the establishment of the State Selection Board and overhauling of the State Public Service Commission, AAPSU needs to bring in reforms to check the "money factor" in its election process.

"It is an open secret that huge amounts of money change hands during elections of student organisations. AAPSU must take the lead to check this corrupt practice for a better future for the youths," he said.

Khandu also asked the leaders to think about their future beyond AAPSU.

"Yes, many AAPSU leaders of the past made it into politics and became ministers and MLAs. But have any student leaders made it into civil services, both at the central and state levels?" he questioned.

He said active student leaders should also concentrate on studies and set examples by clearing examinations conducted by UPSC and APPSC, which will inspire thousands of youths who are also active in the students' organisations.

Khandu said AAPSU was formed in 1972 with the sole objective of resolving the Chakma-Hajong refugee issue.

"AAPSU has been fighting against the permanent residency of Chakmas and Hajongs in the state since its inception 53 years ago. But where are we today? Is the issue resolved?” the chief minister asked.

He asserted that the present state government and the central government are in a position to resolve the refugee issue for good. While maintaining that granting permanent residency to the refugees in the state is out of the question, the CM said his government was earnestly pursuing the Home Ministry in this regard.

"We are hopeful of a permanent solution sooner than later," he added.

Hailing the state's diversity, Khandu reiterated that the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA) of 1978 is not in favour or against any particular religion.

"We are a secular country. A Buddhist can become a Hindu if he or she wants to. Any Hindu can become an indigenous faith believer. Likewise, any indigenous faith believer can become a Christian or Hindu. It's a personal choice and this Act is not going to take away this freedom," he said.

Khandu said the rules of the APFRA have to be framed because it is an order from the high court.

"The rules will be framed only after consultation with each of the religious communities residing and practising in the state," he said.

