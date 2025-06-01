Agra (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said India's strong retribution through Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam terror attack was inspired by the principles of self-defence espoused by Maratha ruler Ahilyabai Holkar when protecting the nation.

Similarly, he said the BJP-led "double-engine" government was following the path of good governance shown by her and was carrying out development and public welfare works in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Sharmishta Panoli Arrested: Free Pune Law Student, Don't Make West Bengal Another North Korea, Says Kangana Ranaut (Watch Video).

The chief minister was addressing a programme held here to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, who ruled the Malwa region in the 18th century.

"Today, when India conducts surgical strikes, the Indian armed forces carry out airstrikes, when after the Pahalgam terror attack, India hits back at Pakistan which nurtures terrorists.

Also Read | Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027: Preparations Have Been Made for Mela, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

"When under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the brave Indian jawans destroyed the air defence system of Pakistan through Operation Sindoor... compelled the enemy to bow, it was inspired by the actions and principles of self-defence that the Lokmata espoused 300 years ago during her reign," Adityanath said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)