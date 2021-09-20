Chandigarh, Sep 20 (PTI) Opposition AAP and SAD on Monday congratulated Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi on taking oath as Punjab Chief Minister and hoped that the ruling party will fulfil its poll promises.

Congratulating Channi, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Harpal Singh Cheema hoped that he will fulfil all the Congress' poll promises made before the 2017 assembly elections.

Cheema, who is also the Leader of Opposition, expressed hope that Chief Minister Channi will take action in the alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam.

He alleged that the Congress had made tall promises to various sections of the society before the previous assembly polls but failed to fulfil them.

“The Congress party itself has admitted that Capt Amarinder has been a flop and that is why he was removed from the post of chief minister. Congress will have to fulfil its promises as the people of Punjab cannot be misled by merely changing the face,” he said here.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, while congratulating Channi, said he hopes the new chief minister will fulfil all promises which the Congress party made to the people of Punjab at the time of polls.

SAD spokesman Pawan Kumar Tinu said he hopes Channi will take action in the alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam.

Tinu, in a statement, said “even though Channi was not the automatic choice as a Dalit chief minister by the Congress high command and was a compromise candidate, he should seize this opportunity and right all the wrongs committed against scheduled castes, particularly Dalit students”.

Tinu also demanded that the new chief minister also order the immediate release of Rs 1,800 crore dues to SC students under the scholarship scheme for the last three years.

Punjab's first Dalit chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, took charge on Monday, promising free water supply to smaller homes, a reduction in power tariff and a transparent government for the “common man” in the poll-bound state.

Two deputy chief ministers, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and O P Soni, were also sworn in by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at a Raj Bhavan ceremony, also attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress on Sunday picked Channi as the next chief minister of Punjab after the resignation of Amarinder Singh.

Channi becomes chief minister with less than six months to go before the assembly polls in Punjab.

Amarinder Singh was nudged into quitting ostensibly over his "failure" to fulfil the promises made by the party in the 2017 assembly polls.

