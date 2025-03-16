Chandigarh, Mar 16 (PTI) Opposition parties in Punjab on Sunday lashed out at the AAP government on the completion of three years of its tenure, saying it has "completely failed" and "betrayed the expectations" of people.

The BJP's Punjab unit held protests at many places against the AAP government, alleging that it did not fulfill its poll promises.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed the government in 2022 after winning 92 of the total 117 assembly seats in Punjab.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar hit out at the Bhagwant Mann government, alleging the state has gone back 30 years under the AAP dispensation.

He slammed the government over the issue of "deteriorating" law and order situation, and said it is at its worst and dozens of explosion incidents in the past few months are proof of this.

"Only Arvind Kejriwal, who has been given a big security umbrella by the Punjab Police, is safe in Punjab at this time while he does not even have any such constitutional position. While all the rest of the common people of Punjab have been left unprotected," alleged Jakhar in a statement.

He said while the law and order situation in the state has reached its "worst" in the last three years, the economic condition of the state is also not hidden from anyone.

Jakhar said the state government has brought Punjab to the "brink of economic bankruptcy" due to "incompetent" governance.

Neither the AAP government fulfilled its election promises by giving Rs 1,000 per month to women nor did it strengthen the state's economic position, he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Punjab BJP general secretary Anil Sarin slammed the AAP government for not carrying out any development in the state in the last three years, alleging it only "looted" the state.

He said the AAP made tall claims that Kejriwal's guarantees will be fulfilled and alleged "the AAP government did nothing except ruining the state".

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring accused the AAP regime of "ruining" the state in all respects.

Commenting on the completion of three years of the AAP government in Punjab, Warring said these were the "three years of betrayal and deceit with people of Punjab".

Referring to the "deteriorating" law and order situation, he alleged the AAP government is a "complete failure".

Addressing the block level meetings at Balachaur and Garhshankar, Warring also referred to some recent incidents of bomb and grenade attacks in the cities of Amritsar and Jalandhar, saying people were feeling unsafe and insecure.

The Ludhiana MP claimed that people of Punjab were remembering the Congress rule as how everything went on well.

He said there was no law and order issue then as the government dealt with all sorts of crime firmly.

Compared to that, he said, the AAP government has "no control" over anything.

He said people see the Congress as the only hope and alternative for Punjab.

At the same time, Warring said it will require a lot of hard work to ensure the Congress government is formed in Punjab in 2027.

