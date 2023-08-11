New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said that opposition parties brought a no-confidence motion because they "did not have confidence" among themselves.

Speaking to ANI on opposition's walkout from Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Jal Shakti said, "Those who brought no-confidence motion did not have confidence among themselves. They could not face the confidence of the government..."

Earlier today, Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel said that the Opposition brought a no-confidence motion and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the Lok Sabha, but they did not have the patience to listen to the PM's address.

While speaking to ANI on Thursday, MoS for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said that the Opposition didn't believe in the democracy.

Patel further added that the entire country saw that power and politics were supreme to them and that they lacked the patience to even listen to the prime minister's speech.

The no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26.

The three days of the motion witnessed a fierce battle between the ruling and the Opposition coalitions over the Manipur violence and other raging issues.

This is the second time Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a no-confidence motion. (ANI)

