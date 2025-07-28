Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 28 (ANI): On Operation Sindoor to be discussed in Parliament on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash, on Sunday, mentioned that the opposition party should have the patience to listen to what the government presents.

"NDA welcomes the long-overdue opposition demand to have a debate in the parliament, which is scheduled for tomorrow. However, the opposition party should have the patience to listen to what the Indian government presents. The kind of patriotism seems to be missing in the Congress party," said NV Subhash.

"The government aims to respond to the opposition and listen without disrupting proceedings, but recent sessions have been frequently disrupted, even as the public waits for updates. The Congress party, seeking votes in upcoming elections, has repeatedly caused disruptions, harming democracy and the Constitution," Subhash added further.

Lok Sabha on Monday is set to discuss key legislations, including a high-stakes special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' India's military response to the Pahalgham terror attack.

After an opening week marked by adjournments, the lower house of Parliament is set to discuss the country's successful and decisive Operation Sindoor, as per the list of business notices issued by Lok Sabha.

The first week of the Monsoon session of Parliament was marked by major disruptions, including the surprise resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to initiate the discussion on Operation Sindhoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Sources said that Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey are also expected to take part in the discussion in Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to intervene in the discussion in the Lok Sabha. He may also intervene in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha.

Sources said discussion on Operation Sindoor will begin in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar will be among ministers who will take part in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha, sources said.

TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and GM Harish Balayogi are expected to participate in the discussion on Op Sindoor in the Lok Sabha. The sources said the party has been allotted 30 minutes. (ANI)

