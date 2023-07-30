Ludhiana (Pb), Jul 30 (PTI) BJP leader Tarun Chugh slammed the opposition parties on Sunday for allegedly trying to make political capital out of the Manipur violence issue by misleading people.

Talking to reporters here, Chugh alleged the opposition parties, which have come together under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), are spreading lies and misguiding people for their own interests.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was replying to a question on the Manipur visit of a delegation comprising 21 members of Parliament from the opposition bloc.

He reminded the Congress leaders that people who suffered during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots are still living in camps.

"Did the Congress ever lead any such delegation to visit those camps?" Chugh asked.

He also claimed that Congress leaders never expressed concern about violence in West Bengal.

The opposition has been demanding a statement in Parliament from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, while the BJP-led Centre has said it is ready for a debate on the issue and that Home Minister Amit Shah will speak on it.

A no-confidence motion brought by the Congress against the Modi government has also been admitted in the Lok Sabha.

