Bidar (Karnataka) [India], April 9 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, after unveiling a statue of Ambedkar in Basavakalyan, said that the oppressed classes have a prominent role in building a new Karnataka.

The Chief Minister said, ''Oppressed classes have a prominent role in building a new Karnataka. The state government would formulate welfare programmes that would reward the sweat and toil of these classes.''

Bommai said, ''Self-pride is the hallmark of Dr BR Ambedkar. People of all communities should strive to uplift the oppressed classes.''

''BR Ambedkar is a precious gem of our country. He has gifted an all-pervasive and all-inclusive Constitution to the country. If India has remained as one nation with such diversities in culture, religion and caste, the credit should go to Dr Ambedkar,'' he added.

There is a similarity in the thoughts of Ambedkar and Basavanna. Both propagated the principles of equality and tried to eradicate untouchability, the Chief Minister said.

"Our government is aware of the ideals of Ambedkar. We are working to fulfil three objectives of education, empowerment and employment,'' he said.

The maximum allocation has been made for the welfare of the weaker sections in the budget.

About Rs 35,000 crore has been provided for the welfare of SC, ST communities. The communities should make good use of the funds and get economically empowered, Bommai said. (ANI)

