New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The Meteorological Department has forecast rain and snowfall across Himachal Pradesh for the next three days. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for four districts in the state on February 27. Senior Scientist of the Shimla-based IMD, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, said that following a western disturbance, "rain and snow activity is increasing in Himachal Pradesh."

On February 27, the department issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi.

The IMD has predicted snowfall in the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Sirmaur, and Kinnaur within the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for February 26 and 27 in four districts for heavy rainfall. Cloud cover was observed in Chamba, Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, and Shimla since the morning of February 25, with rain already recorded in Shimla and Bilaspur, and light snowfall reported in Kufri.

"This activity will pick up from tonight, leading to light to moderate rainfall in Chamba, Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur. By February 26, most parts of the state will experience precipitation." Sharma added.

Due to increasing weather activity, thunderstorms and lightning events are expected in Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur on February 26. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi on the same day, prompting the IMD to issue a yellow alert. "On February 27, this activity will intensify again, and heavy rainfall will be distributed across mid-altitude areas," Sharma stated.

Over the past 24 hours, maximum temperatures have been recorded 2 to 3 degrees above normal, with Una experiencing the highest temperature of 28°C and Shimla recording 16°C. However, due to cloud cover, day temperatures in Shimla, Bilaspur, and Kangra have dropped by 2 to 3 degrees.

The IMD predicts that minimum temperatures will remain near normal, while maximum temperatures across Himachal Pradesh will remain below normal until February 28. On February 26 and 27, day temperatures may drop by 3 to 4 degrees in districts such as Mandi, Bilaspur, Kangra, Una, and Hamirpur.

"From March 1, the intensity of the weather activity will decrease, but rain and snowfall may still occur in mid-altitude and higher reaches on March 1 and 2," Sharma added. (ANI)

