Mumbai, June 25: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri as heavy rainfall lashed parts of Maharastra. Meanwhile, southwest monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi on Sunday, said India Meteorological Department.

The weather department issued a 'yellow alert' for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg. "Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs, possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places today," said IMD. Mumbai Rains Today Video: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Maharashtra Capital on Sunday Morning, IMD Predicts More Rainfall for Next 48 Hours.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai city received 104 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 123 mm and 139 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours. Earlier on Saturday, Andheri subway in Mumbai was closed for vehicular movements after waterlogging was triggered by heavy rainfall.

The traffic was diverted towards the Swami Vivekananda road. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai and predicted heavy rainfall in the next 4-5 days. The southwest monsoon is likely to reach today, as per the weather department. Mumbai Rains Today Video: Andheri Subway Closed for Vehicular Movement As Heavy Downpour Causes Waterlogging, Traffic Diverted.

"Rainfall intensity to gradually increase over parts of Maharashtra during next 4-5 days. Indication of expected severe weather in the next 5 days, " said Regional Meteorological Centre.

On Saturday, some parts of Mumbai witnessed rain showers. Notably, the monsoon hit several parts of the country a few days back, giving people relief from the scorching heat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)