New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said the shopping festival due to be held in January should now be organised during the G20 Summit to benefit business persons.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the shopping festival was to be organised in Delhi from 28 January to 26 February, but could not happen due to some reasons.

"All the traders want that if the shopping festival is organised during the G20 summit, then the businessmen of many regions will be benefited," he said.

"For this, a request will be made to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and the Delhi government," he said.

During the conference, the business will increase in areas like hotels, restaurants, garments, jewellery, guest houses, gift shops, taxis, tour and travel and tourist places, a statement issued by CTI said.

India holds the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to 30 November, 2023.

