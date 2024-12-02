Ranchi, Dec 2 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that the state chief secretary is in touch with the West Bengal government over the potato supply issues.

If required, the state government will hold further discussions with the neighbouring state to resolve the tuber supply issues, he said.

The West Bengal government has allegedly put restrictions on the inter-state supply of potatoes since Thursday in a bid to maintain the stock and keep the price of the tuber under control in its state, according to a traders' association in the neighbouring state.

“Our chief secretary has been talking to the Bengal government on the issue. If required, we will hold further discussion to resolve it,” Soren told reporters at the state secretariat.

Soren held a meeting with senior officials of various departments to take stock of the schemes started after the Budget 2024-25 and to prepare for the supplementary budget of the financial year.

“I gave instructions to speed up the developmental projects and bring them on the ground. I will also hold separate meetings with every department to review the progress,” Soren said.

The potato crisis in Jharkhand may deepen further as traders of West Bengal threatened to go on strike from Tuesday if the state government does not lift "restrictions" on selling to other states, an official said here.

Former president and advisor of West Bengal Progressive Potato Traders Association (WBPPTA), Bibhas Kumar Dey, told PTI over phone that they had a meeting with the Bengal government but nothing concrete came out.

“So, we decided to go on strike from Tuesday. Potatoes will not be taken out from cold storages from Monday night if restriction is not lifted,” he said.

The price of potato has shot up in Jharkhand's retail market after neighbouring West Bengal reportedly restricted the supply of the tuber, according to officials.

