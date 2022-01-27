Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Soon after a viral video of Samajwadi Party leader Adil Chaudhary surfaced on social media where he is allegedly heard issuing threats claiming, "Our government will be formed in Uttar Pradesh. We will not spare them."

The BJP has slammed the SP for fielding anti-majority community candidates in the Uttar Pradesh polls.

Also Read | Weather Update: Cold Wave Conditions Likely To Persist In North India Over Next 3-4 Days, Dense Fog Reported At Isolated Areas of Punjab.

In the viral video, Chaudhary is reportedly heard saying that not a single person will be spared when his party is voted to power in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"You all remain tension free! Our government will be formed in Uttar Pradesh. Inshallah, we will not spare them. The way they are carrying out crimes against us....We will take avenge against all these moves. They (Opposition) will realise their mistakes. They will then, think 100 times before harming us. They will fear stepping outside their homes. My brothers, the fight against them is not over yet," he is reportedly heard saying in the viral clip.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11 Series With 5,000mAh Battery Launched Globally; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Chaudhary's remarks were greeted by applause from the small gathering of people who were listening to his speech.

Hours after the video went viral on social media, BJP's National Information and Technology Department chief, Amit Malviya tweeted the video in his post and said, "Adil Choudhary, SP candidate from Meerut South, threatened Hindus, said, 'If our government comes, we will not leave it... will be avenged selectively'. Has, Akhilesh given a ticket to anti-Hindu goons like Nahid Hasan, Adil Chaudhary?"

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting on February 10. The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, 5th phase on February 27, 6th phase on March 3 and 7th and the last phase will be conducted on March 7.

The counting of votes for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand 60 in Manipur and 40 in Goa will be done on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)