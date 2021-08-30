New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Over 1.53 lakh anti-Covid vaccines were administered in the national capital on Monday, according to the CoWin portal.

According to the vaccine bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 10,828 people were vaccinated against the infection on Sunday.

Also Read | Child Pornography Racket: Shopkeeper, Two Women Arrested for Serial Rape and Sexual Abuse of Five Minor Girls in Chennai.

The number of doses was low since a majority of government vaccination centres are shut on Sundays.

The first dose was given to 3,413 people, while 7,415 received the second dose, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 19-Year-Old Woman Arrested Under POCSO Act for Marrying and Sexually Assaulting A Minor Boy in Chennai.

The city has so far given 1,33,82,514 vaccine doses, including 95,59,634 first doses and 38,22,880 second doses of the Covid vaccines, according to the portal.

After receiving 4,44,480 Covishield vaccines on Sunday, the city had 1,00,550 vaccine shots in its stock, including 7,77,950 Covishield and 2,23,600 Covaxin jabs till Monday morning.

The vaccine stock is expected to last six days, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)