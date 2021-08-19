New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra on Thursday said over one lakh affordable houses have so far been constructed in the northeast under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

He said Tripura is leading the chart in the region with the completion of 50 per cent of the sanctioned number of houses while Assam has completed 23 per cent of its share of the total 3.7 lakh houses sanctioned for all the northeastern states.

Addressing a seminar on "Inclusive Housing", Mishra called for developing cities with affordable and livable houses with all basic facilities to accommodate the increasing urban population, according to an official statement.

He said over 1.13 crore houses have been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in urban areas across the country and 85 lakh houses have been grounded for construction.

"Beneficiaries have already moved in over 50 lakh housing units and we are all set to achieve the targets set under the scheme," the statement quoted Mishra as saying.

The seminar was organised by the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), the largest affordable housing mission of the world, has launched a unique initiative -- "Awas Par Samvaad" -- to propel "Housing for All" as a universal theme, it added.

He said this is the first time that over 3.5 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies of Delhi have registered on a portal developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to get land rights under the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY).

Mishra said the government has created such an ecosystem in the affordable housing sector where even the poor can dream of having their own house with all the basic facilities.

