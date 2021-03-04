New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has informed that 10.93 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the country on Thursday.

With this the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.77 crore on the forty-eighth day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, the ministry said.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, a total of 1,77,11,287 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Thursday.

These include 68,38,077 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 30,82,942 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 60,22,136 front line workers (1st dose), 54,177 FLWs (2nd dose), 14,95,016 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 2,18,939 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

Total 10,93,954 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the forty-seventh day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which 8,34,141 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,59,813 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)