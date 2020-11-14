Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested and over 100 kg of firecrackers seized from their possession in two areas of Kolkata, police said on Saturday.

The seizures and arrests were made in Ultadanga and Phoolbagan areas on Friday night, a senior police officer said.

Around 90 kg of firecrackers were seized in Phoolbagan and 14.5 kg in Ultadanga, he said.

The sellers have been booked under the Indian Explosives Act, the officer added.

