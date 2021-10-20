New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): More than 102.4 crore COVID vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said.

"More than 102.4 crore (1,02,48,12,565) vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," said an official release.

It said that more than 10.78 crore (10,78,72,110) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered.

India started its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, over 99.12 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in India. (ANI)

