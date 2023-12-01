Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) More than 2.52 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) over the next two days at 856 centres set up across the state, officials said Friday.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday reviewed the arrangements with the Deputy Commissioners for smooth conduct of the exams.

He was apprised in the meeting that a total of 2,52,028 candidates will appear in HTET to be conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana on December 2 and 3.

The test paves the way for recruitment for the post of teachers in government schools.

It was further apprised that on December 2, Level-3 (PGT) examination will be conducted in the evening session from 3 pm to 5.30 pm, in which 76,339 candidates will appear at 260 examination centres set up in the state.

On December 3, 1,21,574 candidates will appear in Level-2 (TGT) examination to be conducted in the morning session from 10 am to 12.30 pm in 408 examination centres, while 54,115 candidates will appear in Level-1 (PRT) examination to be conducted in the evening session from 3 pm to 5.30 pm in 188 examination centres.

Reviewing the arrangements with the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police and officers of Board of School Education, Haryana, the chief secretary said that for the convenience of visually and physically challenged candidates, additional 50 minutes at the rate of 20 minutes per hour will be given to them during the examination.

"Their OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheets will also be sent in a separate envelope by the centre superintendent. Separate sitting arrangements should be ensured for such examinees," he directed, according to an official statement.

Kaushal directed the Deputy Commissioners to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) around all exam centres in the respective districts to prevent gathering so as to curb cheating in HTET.

During the meeting, Kaushal directed the officers that the trunk of the sealed question papers of the examination will be collected from all district treasury offices and will be sent directly to the examination centres under the custody of two policemen through a joint team under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner or the administrative officer authorized by him.

The chief secretary said that the inspection arrangements of examination centres have been chalked out.

Around 172 flying squads have been appointed to strictly check cheating and other irregularities.

