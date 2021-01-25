Shillong, Jan 25 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said that over 2,600 health workers have received COVID vaccines in the state to date and no adverse effects have been reported so far.

The state has planned to vaccinate 16,000 health workers in the first phase of the drive that began on January 16.

"With over 54 vaccination sessions held, #Meghalaya has vaccinated 2,624 healthcare workers as of date. No major adverse effects have been reported in the state so far," the chief minister tweeted.

Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,734 as two more people tested positive for the infection, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Nine more people have recovered from the disease, he said.

The state now has 104 active cases, while 13,484 people have recovered from the disease and 146 people have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

Meghalaya has tested over 3.28 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, War added.

