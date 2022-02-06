Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Mumbai police on Sunday deployed over 2,700 of its personnel across three places in Mumbai linked to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar - the hospital, where she breathed her last, her Pedder Road residence and the Shivaji Park ground, where she was cremated in the evening.

Mangeshkar died in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning at the age of 92.

"As the news of her death broke out, people started gathering outside the the hospital. In order to control the crowd, a number of constables were deputed there," a police official said.

From the hospital, Mangeshkar's mortal remains were taken to her residence Prabhu Kunj in south Mumbai in the afternoon, where several celebrities and other people paid their last respects.

After that, the mortal remains, draped in the national flag, were taken in a truck from her residence to Shivaji Park for the last rites. A large number of people thronged the roads from where the cortege passed.

At Shivaji Park, several prominent personalities and VIPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and others paid their tributes. Fans also came in large numbers to get the last glimpse of the melody queen.

Around 20 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and above rank officers, 435 police sub-inspectors and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 800 other personnel, officials from the traffic department, the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), among others, were deployed for 'bandobast' at different places, the official said.

