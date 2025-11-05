New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): More than 300 scholars have appealed to the Secretary-General of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to urgently intervene in the "unjust and punitive dismissal" of an Associate Professor at the South Asian University (SAU), New Delhi.

In a letter addressed to SAARC Secretary-General Ambassador Md Golam Sarwar, the scholars expressed concern over what they termed as a violation of academic freedom and due process at the university, which was established under SAARC to promote regional cooperation through higher learning.

The signatories, including several renowned global academics and intellectuals, have urged the Secretary-General to call upon SAU to immediately rescind the termination of Dr Snehashish Bhattacharya, who Associate Professor of Economics, protect academic freedom within the institution, and uphold the founding ideals of collegiality, dialogue, and intellectual independence that underpin the university's mandate.

The signatories include leading academics such as Ha-Joon Chang, Prabhat Patnaik, Jayati Ghosh, Partha Chatterjee, and Pratap Bhanu Mehta, among others.

The South Asian University (SAU) is an international university established in New Delhi by the eight SAARC members.

Dr Bhattacharya was terminated on September 11 this year, with retrospective effect from June 2023, allegedly for raising "principled concerns" over the administration's handling of peaceful student protests in 2022. The protests had sought representation in gender sensitisation and anti-harassment bodies and a rollback of stipend cuts.

According to the letter, instead of engaging in dialogue, the university administration resorted to expulsions, suspensions, and police action. In June 2023, four faculty members were suspended and their pay was reduced to 25 per cent without clear statutory authority. Dr Bhattacharya's dismissal followed his refusal to submit a letter of regret, which the administration reportedly demanded.

The scholars have also questioned SAU's claim that it lies outside the jurisdiction of Indian courts, noting that the university was created through the South Asian University Act, 2008, enacted by the Indian Parliament. Dr Bhattacharya has challenged the university's claim before the Delhi High Court, with the next hearing scheduled for November 18.

Warning that the dismissal threatens the university's credibility as a regional centre of excellence, the scholars said: "Dr Bhattacharya's commitment to fairness and dialogue embodies the values SAU was meant to uphold. This is not merely a case of one individual but a test of whether the South Asian University can still stand by the principles of openness, dialogue, and mutual respect on which it was founded." (ANI)

