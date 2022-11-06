Gangtok, Nov 6 (PTI) Over 400 veterans and their families participated in a massive rally organised by the Army's 17 Mountain Division in Gangtok on Sunday.

The aim of the programme was to resolve various issues being faced by the ex-servicemen, an official said.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: Only Congress Can Challenge BJP in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Polls; AAP Incapable, Says Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The programme had stalls of different units, incuding the Sainik Board, Record Office and Army Welfare Placement Organisation, and banks.

The rally provided a joint forum for the veterans and their families to interact with both military and civil agencies and resolve their pending issues, the official said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Leopard Kills 7 Goats in Wayanad, People Block Roads.

GOC of 17 Mountain Division ?Maj Gen Gambhir Singh assured the gathering that the government and the Army were sensitive to their needs, and would take every step to ensure that veterans and their families are cared for.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)