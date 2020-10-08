Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 8 (ANI): Haryana Police on Thursday recovered over 5 kg of charas after a raid in Nigana village in Rohtak district and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"Police today recovered 5 kg and 100 grams of charas from a plot in Rohtak district. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered and raids are being conducted to nab the accused," said Haryana Police.

Haryana Police spokesperson informed that a police team got a tip-off about the smuggling of narcotics in the village of Nigana. Upon getting information, the police team raided the location.

An investigation is underway and more information is awaited. (ANI)

