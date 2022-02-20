Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 20 (ANI): The security forces have neutralized over 50 terrorists over the last few months, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Counter Insurgency Force (Victor) Major General Prashant Srivastava said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Major General Prashant Srivastava said, " In last few months, there have been close to over 50 terrorists who have been neutralized and we have about 74 terrorists who are active as of date."

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Register FIR Against Arvind Kejriwal for Violating Model Code of Conduct, Chief Electoral Officer Tells Mohali Police.

"For the first time in 30 years, the number of terrorists in South Kashmir has come down below 100. This has never happened in the past. The reason is that the kinetic forces have been rectitude and the non-kinetic domain (between people and soldiers) are happy. Nobody wants to pick up a weapon," he added.

Srivastava highlighted that inputs received from intelligence agencies have increased unlike before.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Ahmedabad: 68-Year-Old Man Duped of Rs 17 Lakh in Sim Deactivation Con.

"A few things have changed on the ground. All of a sudden, the inputs we receive from intelligence agencies have increased unlike before. This highlights that times have changed. Not many of them want to be associated with the terrorists. Many want to live a normal human life," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)