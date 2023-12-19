New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Over 6.4 crore calls to provide information about pregnancy, child birth and child care have been made via interactive voice response (IVR) under the Kilkari scheme till November since April this year, the Parliament was told on Tuesday.

Presenting data in the Rajya Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that 7.71 crore calls to provide audio messages were made in 2022-23, while 4.75 crore calls were made in 2021-22.

Responding to a question, Mandaviya said that the Kilkari programme is a mobile-based free service launched on January 15, 2016 as a part of the health ministry's Digital India initiative for new and expectant mothers aimed at encouraging them to make healthier choices for their new-born care by providing information about pregnancy, child birth and child care directly to the beneficiaries.

It is an audio-based service, and hence, overcomes the literacy challenges of rural India, he added.

The messaging begins in the second trimester of pregnancy and continues until the child is one year old.

The pregnant mothers' data is fetched from the RCH portal to Kilkari through web service, Mandaviya stated.

The programme informs mothers and families about behaviours and practices to be adopted during pregnancy and infancy.

The weekly messages help families to educate, remind and also reinforce the prioritised actions for each week during this period. This action not only saves the lives of pregnant women and children from several risks, but also ensures that the child born is healthy, the minister said.

The Kilkari project serves 18 states and Union Territories, namely, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"The calls have been helpful to mothers and families in all states due to its uniqueness in nature. The information provided through audio messages are helpful in terms of ante and postnatal care as well as nutrition," Mandaviya stated.

The messages were helpful in giving timely information to beneficiaries about the appropriate health care services to be sought. Kilkari complemented the work of ASHAs in mobilising beneficiaries to access health services and reduce the burden on them, the minister said.

Continued Kilkari support to families has led to changes in behaviours and has also improved service utilisation. It also proved useful during the pandemic when it was difficult to hold physical visits and awareness campaigns, Mandaviya stated.

