Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) Two idols that were more than 100 years old were allegedly stolen from a Jain temple in Bheswal village under the Garhioukhta police station area in neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Saturday.

The idols of Lord Mahavir and Adinath were stolen from the Jain temple by unidentified miscreants after breaking open the locks late on Friday night, Additional SP O P Singh told reporters.

On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot. Efforts are on to nab the miscreant, he said.

According to the in-charge of the managing committee of the temple Rajiv Jain, the stolen idols were about 150 years old.

The theft came to light after first being noticed by the priest on Saturday morning, Jain added.

