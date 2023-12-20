New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) More than a dozen proposals, including a multilevel parking lot, a 200-bed hospital ward, and a provision to serve hot meals to schoolchildren, are in the doldrums due to the delay in the formation of the MCD's standing committee.

The standing committee is the highest decision-making body of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and is responsible for granting approval unanimously to proposals.

The delay in the formation of the standing committee ever since the unified MCD formally came into existence in 2022, has affected the financial matters of the civic body and kept several key proposals in abeyance.

According to an official document, around 13 preambles (policy proposals) are waiting for approval of the standing committee while 10 projects, including matters related to rate and agency contract approval for different work, are held up.

The issue of delay in the formation of the standing committee is in the High Court.

The pending preambles include the construction of an automated multilevel parking system in the Punjabi Bagh area and a 200-bed ward block at the Balak Ram Hospital in Timarpur.

The work related to providing central air conditioning and mechanical ventilation system in the ward block is also in the pipeline as the MCD has sought approval for a revised contractual amount to carry out the project, it said.

The civic body also plans to engage NGOs to provide hot cooked meals under the PM POSHAN Scheme to children studying in municipal and aided schools in the North, South, and Najafgarh Zones along with deciding the rate and agency for outsourcing the services of nursery Ayas for deployment in the MCD schools.

Besides, the civic body has in the pipeline projects such as the development of a museum and interpretation centre at Lahori Gate, the setting up of an energy facility at Narela Bawana, the construction of a school building in Wazirabad village, and the extension of rate contracts to supply medical gas across its hospitals, among others.

