Thiruvananthapuram, May 29 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday took a dig at his known critic and Trinamool Congress state convenor P V Anvar, saying he was "discarded like a curry leaf".

"There's no need to say much about that person. He was discarded like a curry leaf, wasn't he? That's essentially what happened," the chief minister said, without naming Anvar, while responding to queries during a press conference here.

The phrase "discarded like a curry leaf " is a metaphor used by Vijayan to imply that Anvar was quickly and easily thrown aside or rejected, much like how curry leaves are often plucked and discarded during cooking once their flavour is extracted.

His remarks come as Anvar, who severed ties with the CPI(M)-led LDF and later resigned as the MLA of Nilambur after joining the TMC, is facing hurdles in gaining entry into the Congress-led UDF, even after offering support to the front's candidate for the bypoll to the Nilambur Assembly seat vacated by him.

A two-time MLA and now a Trinamool Congress leader, Anvar had earlier extended support to the Congress-led UDF for the upcoming bypoll, but later exerted pressure regarding its candidate selection.

Anvar has protested against the Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan for blocking his entry into the UDF and for announcing Congress leader Aryadan Shoukath's candidature for the bypoll, against his wishes.

Vijayan said the Left candidate for Nilambur bypoll will be announced soon.

The Nilambur bypoll will be held on June 19 and the last date for filing nominations is June 2. The results will be announced on June 23.

