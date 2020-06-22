Noida (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) A PAC personnel sustained injuries after he was beaten up by four people in UP's Greater Noida, police said on Monday.

According to police, one of the accused has been arrested while the three others are absconding.

An official said the incident took place on Sunday night when the accused were fighting among themselves outside the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) camp of the 38th battalion in Surajpur.

“Soon, the scuffling men entered the camp area where they were interrupted by PAC personnel Manoj Kumar Tiwari,” the official said.

The PAC personnel was taken to a hospital for treatment after the incident.

The accused have been identified as Anil Bhati, Sushil Bhati, Dinesh and Harendra, all locals, and an FIR has been lodged at the Surajpur police station.

Anil Bhati, around 25, was held by the PAC jawans and handed over to police while the others are absconding, police said.

