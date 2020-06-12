Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 12 (PTI) Three mobile phones wrapped in a polythene bag were hurled into the district jail compound here, officials said on Friday.

A jail security guard spotted the packet that also contained three cellphone batteries and four chargers, they said, adding it was found outside the barracks.

According to Jail Superintendent A K Saxena, a case has been registered against unidentified persons and an investigation is on to trace the accused.

The officials said some inmates might have wanted the mobile phones to carry out criminal activities from the prison.

