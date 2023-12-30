Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 30 (ANI): Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria hailed the Centre for taking the landmark initiative of signing the tripartite agreement between the India and Assam governments and a key faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA).

In a statement here today, Kataria said that the historic moment, an important milestone in Assam, as the peace agreement signed between the government of India and Assam government and a key faction of ULFA will definitely herald a new chapter of peace and development.

"This monumental initiative signifies a crucial development towards regional peace and stability," the Assam Governor said.

Gulab Chand Kataria also hailed the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the resolute and steadfast commitment of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the concerted and firm efforts of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, which have played a key role in achieving this remarkable success, which according to him will definitely pave a road to peace and prosperity.

"I am sure this will propel the peace and development of Assam to a greater height," the governor added.

Kataria also said, "On behalf of the people of Assam, I congratulate the signatory authorities as they embark on a transformative journey, aligning with our nation's vision of development and taking all sections of the people on board. Together, let us coordinate and collaborate to give a shape of a resilient and prosperous India during this Amrit Kaal."

The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and a 29-member delegation of the ULFA's pro-talks delegation, including 16 ULFA members and 13 from civil society on Friday.

The separatist ULFA was formed in April 1979 in the aftermath of an agitation against undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh (erstwhile East Pakistan). It split into two groups in February 2011 with the Arabinda Rajkhowa-led faction giving up violence and agreeing to unconditional talks with the government. Paresh Baruah, who leads the other rebranded ULFA-Independent faction, is against the talks.

The pro-talks faction has sought constitutional and political reforms for the protection of the identity and resources of Assam's indigenous people including their right to land. The Union government in April sent it a draft agreement. An earlier round of talks between the two sides was held in Delhi in August. (ANI)

