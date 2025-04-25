New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to condemn the "barbaric" terror in Pahalgam and conveyed that the UK stands in solidarity with India in this hour of tragedy.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also telephoned Modi and reaffirmed shared commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in Tuesday's Pahalgam terror attack that triggered widespread outrage within India and abroad.

Starmer conveyed his sincere condolences on the innocent lives lost in the heinous terror attack on Indian soil, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post.

The British prime minister "strongly condemned the barbaric terror attack and expressed that the UK stands with the people of India in this hour of tragedy", he added.

After the conversation, Dissanayake said he was "deeply shocked" by the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

"Just spoke with PM @narendramodi to convey Sri Lanka's solidarity and our shared commitment against terrorism. Our hearts go out to the victims' families. We stand with India in these difficult times," he said on X.

Jaiswal said the Sri Lankan President expressed his country's solidarity with India during this "difficult time" and reaffirmed the shared commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Schoof conveyed condolences on the "tragic and inhuman" cross border terror attack in Pahalgam, the spokesperson said.

"He strongly condemned the cowardly act and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he said.

"PM Modi thanked PM for his words of support and solidarity and conveyed that India looks forward to closely working with the Netherlands to strengthen the global fight against terrorism," Jaiswal said.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II on Thursday dialled Modi and backed India's fight against terrorism.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also spoke to Modi.

India on Wednesday announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post in view of cross-border links to the terror attack.

In its response to India's actions, Pakistan on Thursday decided to shut its airspace to all Indian airlines and suspended trade with New Delhi including through third countries.

Pakistan also rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any measures to stop the flow of water belonging to Pakistan under the pact will be seen as an "act of war".

