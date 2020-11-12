Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 12 (ANI): Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera Sector, Rajouri district and Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir around 9 am on Thursday.

"On November 12, at about 9 am, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms and intense shelling with Mortars along LoC in Nowshera Sector, District Rajouri and Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in District Poonch (J-K)," said Army officials.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the violation, they added.

Pakistan had violated the ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in Poonch on Wednesday as well. (ANI)

