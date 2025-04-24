New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): In the wake of Tuesday's terror attack, which claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, protests have erupted in various parts of the country as people express their anger amid the nationwide mourning over the loss of innocent lives during the attack.

In the national capital on Wednesday, workers of the Indian Youth Congress held a candlelight protest against the tragic incident and burnt down Pakistani flags while denouncing the attack and calling for strong action against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress in Telangana took to the streets, protesting against the attack and demanding accountability and action against such cross-border terrorism.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Hotel owners and shopkeepers held a candlelight protest against the attack, while in Srinagar, J&K People's Conference chief Sajad Lone carried out a protest march against the tragic incident.

India on Wednesday announced a series of steps to give a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism, stating that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance and the integrated checkpost at Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed a special press conference after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and said Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa Exemption scheme.

The CCS meeting, which lasted over two hours, was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS), which met on Wednesday, was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured. In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out.

The families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack mourned the loss of their loved ones as they urged the government to take strong action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)

