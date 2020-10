Ayodhya, Oct 30 (PTI) A Ram temple committee here on Friday held a meeting with engineers and experts to discuss the construction of the shrine.

The meeting held at Faizabad's Circuit House was presided over by Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra.

Sources said engineers from Tata Constructions and experts from Larsen & Turbo attended the meeting. This was the first meeting in which Tata engineers took part.

There is a possibility that the Tata firm may be involved in the construction of the Ram temple, told the sources.

Dr Anil Mishra, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a trust formed to oversee the construction of the temple, said the progress on the construction of the temple was discussed in the meeting.

“Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra discussed many points about the construction work being done on the Ram Janambhoomi premises,” he said.

“Opinions were taken from various experts present in the meeting,” he said.

"We are waiting for a report from the IIT-Chennai regarding the strength of three pillars in the foundation of the temple," Mishra added.

