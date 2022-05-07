Gurugram, May 6 (PTI) Haryana's Department of Town and Country Planning has appointed a team to determine the market value of flats affected by the vertical collapse of a section of highrise here and to find out if they could be repaired properly.

The team comprised of financial assessors as well as IIT's structural engineers, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said.

"We have got the valuers to determine the value of losses for those seeking refunds and relevant compensations. The team will visit the building in the next two days," he said.

A senior official said the owners of the seven flats which were affected by the collapse of a section of Tower D in Chintels Paradiso society have been given alternate flats of the same size in towers A and B.

The builder has now proposed to get them registered in their names once the administration approves, he said.

They have also offered flats to those whose flats were not impacted by the collapse in their other projects, he added.

Around 50 families have been shifted to alternate flats after a section of Tower D of Chintels Paradiso on the Dwarka Expressway in Sector 109 collapsed partially on February 10, killing two women.

The Haryana government had ordered a structural audit, besides forming a district-level committee to probe the matter.

