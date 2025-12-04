Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], December 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while addressing the conference of former paramilitary personnel at the Central Reserve Police Force Camp Headquarters in Haldwani on Wednesday, said that the brave soldiers of the paramilitary forces have served the nation with courage, valour and dedication, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Arunachal Pradesh, according to a release by Uttarakhand CMO.

He further underlined that their unforgettable contribution has greatly strengthened the honour of the Tricolour. He described the personnel of the paramilitary forces as symbols of bravery, courage and patriotism, calling them the pride of the nation.

The Chief Minister made several announcements for the welfare of paramilitary personnel.

He said that in the future, paramilitary personnel awarded the President's Police Medal for Gallantry will receive a one-time grant of Rs. 5 lakhs.

Former paramilitary personnel and Veer Naris of paramilitary personnel who do not own immovable property will be given up to 25% exemption in stamp duty once in their lifetime for purchasing immovable property in Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand State Paramilitary Welfare Council will be made fully functional, and a dedicated office room for the Council will be allotted at the Police Headquarters.

Additionally, one post each of Deputy Director (Paramilitary) in the Directorate of Sainik Welfare and Assistant District Sainik Welfare Officer (Paramilitary) in major district offices will be created, to be filled through contractual appointments from among former paramilitary personnel, the release stated.

Children of paramilitary personnel will also receive financial assistance for marriage, similar to the children of soldiers. The Chief Minister further directed the District Magistrate to immediately take up land selection for the construction of a CGHS building on priority.

The Chief Minister said that a soldier is never an 'ex-serviceman'; he remains a soldier for his entire life. He mentioned that he comes from a soldier's family and understands closely the challenges faced by soldiers and their families.

He further stated that no compensation can ever match the sacrifice of martyrs, and it is the responsibility of the state government to ensure that their families do not face any hardship.

He noted that the state government has increased the ex-gratia amount for paramilitary personnel and martyrs' families from Rs. 10 lakhs to Rs. 50 lakhs.

The prize money and annual grants for recipients of the Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra have also been significantly enhanced. Construction of memorials and martyr gates is progressing rapidly, and this year, approval has been granted for 10 new memorials in honour of fallen heroes. Additionally, one dependent of every martyr has been assured employment in government service.

The Chief Minister said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the modernisation of the armed forces has accelerated.

India is becoming self-reliant in defence production and is now exporting defence equipment to many countries. 'Operation Sindoor' has showcased the strength of India's indigenous weapons at the global level, he said.

He added that the state government is taking strict action against illegal encroachment and unlawful activities in hill regions. Over 10,000 acres of government land have been freed from encroachers, and more than 550 illegal structures have been demolished. The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, stringent anti-conversion law, anti-riot law and stricter land laws has strengthened social harmony and internal security in the state.

He said that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is also Veerbhoomi, and it is everyone's responsibility to protect the state's heritage, culture and traditions. He reiterated that the state government is working with a "resolve without alternative" to make Uttarakhand one of the leading states in the country.

Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi, while addressing the event, said that the state government is consistently working with full commitment for the welfare of ex-servicemen. (ANI)

