Koppala (Karnataka) [India], December 31 (ANI): In a shocking incident parents pushed their 21-year-old daughter into the Devadasi system in the Koppala district of Karnataka, police said.

On Friday, the police said they have arrested the parents Yamanurappa Mundhalamani, Huligevva Mundhalamani, and two others Mookavva Harijan, and Hanumappa Harijan.

The incident took place at Chilawadagi village in May this year.

As per the FIR, seven months ago the young woman was forced to become a Devadasi in the Huligemma temple due to her illness.

At the preliminary stage, she went to the Munirabad police station and complained.

Koppal SP Arunangshu Giri confirmed, "A case of the devadasi system has come to light that a young woman has been forced into the age-old practice and the parents of the young woman have been arrested."

According to the police, the 21-year-old was repeatedly falling sick allegedly prompting her parents to consider it "a curse of God" leading them to force her into the Devadasi system.

The parents had taken their daughter to the Huligemma temple seven months back and forced her into the devadasi practice which ensured that she dedicated her life to the worship and service of the deity of the temple for the rest of her life.

The incident came to light when villagers alerted the Women and Child Welfare Development Department and Social Welfare Department. Leaders of the Dalit community also brought the matter to their attention at a meeting.

District Planning Officer Purnima Yolabhavi, in-charge of the Devadasi Rehabilitation Project, visited the village and the place where the Devadasi incident happened and checked whether the young woman has been subjected to Devadasi practice or not.

A case has been filed against the family and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

