A shocking incident has come to light from Pune's Kondhwa where an 11-year-old boy was found confined in a house with 22 dogs. "Parents of the boy were arrested and the child has been sent to the childcare centre. We have registered a case under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, said Sr. Inspector Sardar Patil, Kondhwa PS.

Check Tweet:

