New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): A total of 11 bills were passed by both houses of parliament during the budget session which was adjourned sine die on Thursday.

The Budget Session of Parliament, which started on January 31, was adjourned sine die on Thursday. In between Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned for recess on February 11 to reassemble on March 14 to enable Departmentally related Standing Committees to examine and report on the Demands for Grants relating to various Ministries/Departments.

The first part of the Budget Session yielded a total of 10 sittings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In the second part of the Session, there were 17 sittings of both Houses.

Speaking about the Budget Session here today, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi stated that during the entire Budget Session, 2022 there were 27 sittings of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. The Minister underlined that the Session, which was originally scheduled to have sittings till April 8 was curtailed due to the demand of leaders of various political parties.

This being the first session of the year, the President addressed both Houses of Parliament assembled together in accordance with Article 87(1) of the Constitution on January 31.

The Union Budget for 2022- 23 was presented on February 1. General Discussion on the Union Budget was held in both Houses in the first part of the Session.

During the second part, in Lok Sabha, Demands for Grants relating to Ministries of Railways, Road Transport and Highways, Civil Aviation, Commerce and Industry and Ports, Shipping and Waterways were discussed and adopted individually.

In the Rajya Sabha the working of the Ministries of Development of North Eastern Region, Tribal Affairs, Railways and Labour and Employment were discussed. The discussion of the working of Ministry of Labour and Employment, however, remained inconclusive.

During this session a total of 13 Bills (12 in Lok Sabha and one in Rajya Sabha) were introduced. 13 Bills were passed by Lok Sabha and 11 Bills were passed by Rajya Sabha. The total number of Bills passed by both Houses of Parliament is 11.

Some of the major Bills passed by both Houses during the Session include The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022.

The productivity of Lok Sabha during the Budget Session was approximately 129 per cent and that of Rajya Sabha was 98 per cent. (ANI)

