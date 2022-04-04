Chumukedima (Nagaland), April 4 (ANI): Following the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from certain parts of the state, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday said that the total abolition of AFSPA may take time, but the partial abolishment is a test.

"During this crucial period, if law and order cannot be controlled, AFSPA may be reinstated," Rio said.

Taking part in a consultative meeting with Tribal Hohos and Organizations of Nagaland which was held at Rhododendron Hall, Chumukedima on Monday, the Nagaland Chief Minister appealed to all the stakeholders to seriously ponder how to maintain law and order in the state and sought their co-operation with the government to ensure that no untoward incidents occur.

Nagaland Chief Minister said that all stakeholders had appealed for the abolishment of the draconian law- AFSPA, and the Union Government has finally heard the appeals of the people.

"The state government had formed a 22-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Oting incident," he said.

The Nagaland Chief Minister congratulated the members of the SIT for their prompt action in conducting investigations and submitting their preliminary reports.

"Once the report is submitted and a case is filed, the contents of the report will be made known to the public. The Centre also formed its SIT and they have also submitted their report," Rio said.

As the Naga solution is for all the Nagas, Rio appealed that the Nagas should harbour a sense of unity and oneness and not be selfish in their demands.

He thanked the Civil Society Organizations, Tribal leaders and student bodies for always cooperating and supporting the government.

Nagaland Chief Secretary J. Alam, IAS, welcomed all the members and briefed them that after almost three decades, AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) was lifted from certain areas of Nagaland.

T. R Zeliang, Chairman of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) stated that partial lifting of AFSPA is an experimental phase with the end goal of completely removing AFSPA from the state and he appealed for joint responsibility and cooperation as the police would be handicapped without the peoples' support.

Nagaland Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha said that the earlier notification on AFSPA issued in December 2021 has been withdrawn and a fresh notification has been issued on the same.

"Out of 72 Police Stations, AFSPA has been withdrawn in 15 Police Stations. This can be seen as the first step toward the total abolition of AFSPA in the state. Tribal leaders, leaders of Apex bodies, Hohos, CSOs, and Student Bodies will have to play an important role and will have to take responsibility for keeping the peace as AFSPA may be reinstated if law and order problems arise. This is a combined responsibility of all stakeholders involved," Abhijit Sinha said.

Nagaland DGP John Longklumer maintained that once AFSPA is removed, the responsibility of law and order and maintaining peace will fall on the Nagaland Police.

He informed that IRB personnel have been deployed at strategic locations to ensure the maintenance of Law and Order.

The Eastern Naga Students Federation (ENSF) appealed for total justice to be delivered to all victims of the Oting incident and that the Nagaland Government should remind the Union Government in this regard.

About 14 civilians were killed in a botched-up operation by the Indian Army on December 4 in the Mon district of Nagaland. (ANI)

