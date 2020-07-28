Noida (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Partially decomposed body of a man was fished out from a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday.

It was spotted by locals in a canal near Chachli village, under Jewar police station area, on Monday evening, officials said.

Also Read | Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Condemns Attempts Reportedly Made by Pakistan to Convert Sikh Gurdwara into Mosque in Lahore.

"The body appears to be 4-5 days old and it reached here after flowing from some other location. The deceased appears to have been between 25 and 35 years," an official from the local Jewar police station said.

Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased and find out details of the incident, the official said.

Also Read | 2 Dead in Bihar After Pick-up Van Runs Over Flood-Affected People Who Had Taken Refuge at NH 527B in Darbhanga: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)